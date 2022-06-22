READING, Pa. – For one man, his garden is a perfect metaphor for his own personal growth.
"The place is getting closer to what I want it to be, and it's reflecting all the work I put into it now," said Joe Bowman.
Bowman — a man who has overcome addiction, health issues and homelessness — will celebrate his one-year anniversary as the head gardener and caretaker of the Stirling Guest Hotel in Reading.
"Before it was just a foreign kind of thing like, 'Oh, I work there,'" Bowman said. "Now it's kind of under my wing, kind of thing. It's more or less mine now."
His hard work will be on display for a 40th anniversary garden tour of the Centre Park Historic District planned for this Saturday.
"This year we decided to do it differently," said Chris DeMarta, chairperson for the Centre Park Historic District. "We wanted to have it bigger than it's ever been before, so we are doing two tours."
The tour includes a number of historic homes, brunch and special activities.
"What we're trying to do is make that connection available to everyone in Berks County," said DeMarta.
One of the highlights for Bowman is a new vegetable garden. The plan is to eventually serve the veggies grown there at the restaurant inside the Stirling mansion.
"The tomato plants are right now," Bowman said. "We'll have cherry tomatoes within two weeks."
He says its a special coincidence the tour comes near his one-year anniversary at the mansion and his new lease on life for his garden that continues to grow.
"It opens up my realization of what the Stirling really is," Bowman said. "The Stirling is this great old mansion that has been preserved and taken care of, and now it's refurbishing itself to some degree."