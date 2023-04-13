ORLANDO, Fl. - How low can you go?

When it comes to lowering your cholesterol, it's important to lower bad cholesterol while raising the good.

“Getting the bad cholesterol levels down to really low levels, down in the 20s and 30s, can actually remove plaque from the coronary arteries,” said Dr. Steven Nissen, cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic.

“Lower and lower levels of the bad cholesterol, LDL, are associated with a reduction in the risk of death, heart attack and stroke,” added Nissen.

Higher levels of good cholesterol had similar positive outcomes. But research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that was not the case for everyone.

For black Americans, higher levels of good cholesterol did not lower the risk of heart attacks.

The researchers emphasized the findings mean that lowering your bad cholesterol should be more important than increasing your good cholesterol. People should also look at other cardiac risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity.

Since black Americans have an increased risk of heart attacks due to high cholesterol, their outcomes after having a heart attack are also not favorable.

A Duke study found African American patients who had suffered a heart attack were almost two times more likely than white patients to die within a year of treatment.