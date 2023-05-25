PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Why are some people happy and spry as they add years to their lives and others struggle with sickness and disease?

It’s a question that has nagged Aditi Gurkar, researcher, cell biologist and aging expert at the University of Pittsburgh.

Her grandparents lived with them growing up and she calls her grandfather a "superhero."

“He could walk up three flights upstairs, he's in his eighties, washed his own clothes, you know, pick me up from school,” recalled Gurkar.

Her grandmother was the same age, yet she struggled.

“Since she was in her 60’s she was constantly getting one disease or the other,” said Gurkar.

These days, this cell biologist is looking to answer the question of why some people are super agers, seemingly avoiding disease and disability, and others are early agers.

“As we age, we kind of have these funky looking cells in us called zombie cells. In actual science they're called senescent cells,” Gurkar said.

Those zombie, or senescent cells, release inflammation into surrounding tissue. Health experts say inflammation is thought to increase the risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

While researchers work to find ways to rid our bodies of zombie cells, Professor Gurkar says prevention is the key. According to her, a little exercise goes a long way. Keeping a positive attitude and eating a healthy diet are important too.

“If we take small steps today, we may have a healthier tomorrow," said Gurkar.

Researchers also say it’s important to maintain an active social life.

People who keep strong relationships and friendships tend to live well into their eighties or nineties.