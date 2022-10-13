READING, Pa. – Flu season is upon us, and Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases says she expects a higher case count than in years past.
"Over the last two years, we've hardly had any cases," said Dr. Debra Powell. "Two years ago in 2021, we had zero cases of flu in this area. Last year, we had a couple."
She says with people interacting again, schools back in session and a lack of masks, cases will start to circulate soon, which is why it's best to get the flu shot now.
"You want to get it a couple weeks before the season starts so you have a chance to produce those antibodies," Powell said, "so that's why we encourage it in the fall before the winter season starts."
She says COVID-19 put the flu on the back burner, but it can be a serious illness for high-risk people.
"We have a new vaccine combination out this year — same technology we've always used — so I recommend people get it and get it every year to protect themselves," Powell said.
She's also expecting COVID-19 cases to remain steady during flu season. A common question is how long to wait between getting a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster. Powell says you can get them at the same time or space them out however you'd like, as long as you're protecting yourself from both viruses.
"People can get their flu shot at local pharmacies or their primary care doctors," she explained, "and the same is true with the COVID boosters and the primary series of the COVID vaccines."