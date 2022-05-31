BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The most commonly found tick in this area is the deer tick or black legged tick.
May through July is when ticks are most prevalent in our area. The biggest concern is that they are disease carriers. Deer ticks are primarily associated with Lyme disease.
"Not all tick bites do result in Lyme disease. They have to be infected with a certain bacteria during their growth stages in order to be able to transmit the disease to humans," says Rick Kruczek, Master Gardener at Berks County Penn State Ag Extension.
Typically, it takes more than 24 hours for a tick to be on you before you can contract Lyme disease. The problem is they're so small, only about the size of a pin head, that often you don't notice them right away.
So, it's important to check for ticks and take precautions when you're outside.
If you're going to be in an area where ticks are likely to be present wear long sleeved shirts tucked into long pants that are tucked into socks. All should be light colored so the parasites are easy to spot. You should also cover your head.
"Most of them are on the ground or on plants and they fall off of the deer most likely that are wandering through the areas," says Kruczek.
Experts say that overgrown brush areas and tall grasses, especially at the edge of a wooded area are places where ticks are likely to be and of course dense forested areas.
"When you do check yourself, you should always check your hot spots," says Kruczek. "[Look] under your arms, belly button, around your ears, your hairline, anywhere that is a warm spot that they can find."
It's also recommended to see a doctor if a tick bites you. A bull's-eye rash is an indicator you've probably contracted Lyme disease.