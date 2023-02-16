BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The health insurance of 5,100 people in Berks County no longer covers elective abortions.

The Berks County School Districts Health Trust said it had to change the coverage because of Roe V Wade being struck down.

Executive Director Paul Eaken said attorneys told them that kicks in a state law, the PA Abortion Control Act of 1982, which bans state funds from being used for elective abortions.

The funds could still be used for abortions in cases of rape or incest. They can also be used in cases where the life of the mother is threatened.

People will have to pay out of pocket if a health provider determines the abortion is elective.

Eaken said the PA Trust brought the matter to their attention. He says they sometimes share information and resources with one another.