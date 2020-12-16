WEST READING, Pa. – Reading Hospital staff are prepping for the arrival of two things this week — the COVID-19 vaccine and a pre-winter storm that could pack a punch.
“What we tell staff is when you leave to come to work, to have a bag with you that may be a change of clothes,” said Dr. Brian Lahmann, with Reading Hospital Tower Health. “You might not be able to leave your shift."
Some of those same staff members prepping to save lives amid a snowstorm will also be some of the first to receive the vaccine, in transit in Pennsylvania, as the state says the National Guard could be called in to assist during the severe weather.
“Every agency involved in winter weather preparedness has a role to play in helping to insure that vaccine distributions proceed smoothly and safely in the coming days,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.
Gov. Wolf said more than 97,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected across the commonwealth, with delivery continuing Wednesday and wrapping up Thursday, barring overtly treacherous roads in certain areas.
"We are not making changes according to the forecast, but we will make changes if the weather turns out to force us to make those changes,” Wolf said.
When the vaccine gets in from the cold, it's going to stay that way at places like Reading Hospital, where officials say the vials will be stored in specially designed freezers bought by Tower Health.
Once this latest hurdle of 2020 in the form of a storm passes, the ultimate goal for the state still lies ahead.
“The hope is that we can have 500,000 or so vaccines before the end of December. Maybe more, maybe less,” said Wolf. “It depends on how this all works out.“