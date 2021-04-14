READING, Pa. – After the Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hit pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Pennsylvania health officials decided to do the same out of an abundance of caution.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health told all COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until at least April 20. The decision came after six women — out of 6 million people worldwide who've had the shot —developed blood clots. One woman died and another is in critical condition.
"So I believe people should feel more confident that we are scrutinizing this process so closely — more closely than we've ever done with any process like this," said Dr. Denise Johnson, acting state physician general.
"The protocols in place should give Pennsylvanians confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine," Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. "I want to emphasize that all Pennsylvanians should proceed with getting vaccinated as soon as possible to fight this virus."
Even though very few of the J&J vaccines have been given out in Berks County, doctors at Reading Hospital say they're concerned this will make people think twice before getting any of the COVID shots, and that's the last thing they want.
"I don't want to give people another excuse not to get the vaccine," said Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases. "So again, these vaccines have been given to millions and millions of people with a very low side effect profile."
"We have been very clear on our concern that we have to make sure that we get the critical mass of Pennsylvanians vaccinated, so again, we can go on any offense against any kind of spread of the virus," Beam said.
The Moderna and Pfizer shots have had no red flags, and Berks County doctors say they hope when the time comes, everyone will roll up their sleeves.
"These vaccines are highly effective, very small side effect profile, and I want people to be encouraged to get the vaccines," said Powell.
The J&J vaccine has been given to 262,739 people in Pennsylvania.