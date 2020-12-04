WEST READING, Pa. – Recent COVID-19 cases are being blamed on colder weather, forcing more people indoors, and on holiday gatherings, as state health officials are preparing for potential capacity issues at hospitals.
"I issued an order required to hospitals that would require elective procedures to stop if triggers are met that include staffing COVID surge and bed capacity," said state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
A representative with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center says the Bern Township hospital has 41 COVID-19 positive patients. Among them, 15 are in the intensive care unit and five are on ventilators, with two patients awaiting test results.
Meanwhile, Reading Hospital has 114 positive patients. Among those, ten are in the ICU and seven are on ventilators.
Dr. Debra Powell at Reading Hospital says she's not liking what she sees in the community.
"I'm seeing some of that out in the community there are people who are still not wearing masks, and I think we have to do that to protect each other," she said.
Powell said the hospital is exploring other areas in the facility to house patients in the event of a continued rise in cases. Some good news is that fewer people are dying from this virus.
"We're seeing patients and healthy young people are who getting tested that are positive so that's kind of bringing our numbers the percentage of deaths down because the denominator is increasing," added Powell.
Powell said more info regarding vaccinations and treatments for the virus are expected in the near future, as the state is also monitoring the race for a safe vaccine.
"Now, of course, the Pfizer vaccine will go first to the FDA on the 10th," said Levine. "We will await the FDA's official recommendation that this is a safe and effective vaccine to distribute and administer and then we will be doing that."