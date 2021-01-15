READING, Pa. - The Berks County Community Foundation has awarded several grants that aim to improve the health and well-being of the county's residents.
Seven organizations will share in $141,300, which make up the first round of grants ever to be awarded by the foundation's newly-established Home Health Care Foundation Fund.
The inaugural recipients are:
- Helping Harvest: $40,000 to provide food assistance to local residents during the pandemic.
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center: $36,458 to launch the new Door-to-Door Labs program, which offers mobile services to those seeking the comfort, convenience and safety of having necessary diagnostic testing procedures performed at home.
- Western Berks Free Medical Clinic: $20,790 for hardware, software and training to implement a telemedicine model due to the pandemic.
- Community Prevention Partnership: $20,000 for the Nourishing Families/Nutriendo Familias program, which improves almost 500 low-income families' access to fresh produce and provides ethnically and culturally appropriate nutritional information and activities to prevent childhood obesity.
- Co-County Wellness Services - Operating Support: $12,052 to improve the public health of Berks County through service, education and advocacy.
- Abilities in Motion: $10,000 for emergency accessibility kits that enable nonprofits to better serve people who have disabilities.
- Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania: $2,000 for the Patient Emergency Assistance Program, which addresses socioeconomic barriers for those facing chronic kidney disease by providing public transportation, nutritional supplements, emergency food, prescription co-pays, medical equipment, and more.
Another round of grants, worth a total of $146,000, is now available for organizations and programs that benefit the health of people who live in Berks and surrounding counties, with preference being given to Berks County organizations.
"This fund will have two grant cycles per year, investing nearly $300,000 annually in local programs that will have a powerful impact on the health of Berks County residents," said Monica Reyes, the community foundation's health and human services program officer.
Applications for the second round of grants are due March 15. The maximum amount available per organization is $40,000.
To apply, visit the Berks County Community Foundation's website.
The fund's second application period in 2021 will be from June 1 until Aug. 15.
According to the BCCF, the Home Health Care Foundation Fund provides grants for organizations and programs for one or more of the following purposes:
- Programs and educational activities that promote the general health and wellness of residents.
- Organizations and programs that help residents recover from illness or disability at home.
- Organizations that provide health-related charity care to residents.
- Programs and activities that support preventative healthcare for residents and overall community health.