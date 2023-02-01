PENNSYLVANIA - After months of negotiations, approximately 500 Pennsylvania healthcare workers have agreed to a new contract.

Workers at eight different Saber Healthcare Group nursing homes voted to ratify the new, three-year agreement. Union representatives from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania say this represents a major victory in an ongoing campaign to improve care in their industry.

The contract includes statewide wage increases, improvements that will help retain and recruit more caregivers, wage scales and longevity bonuses and a contractually enforceable commitment to safe staffing.

“We received the largest wage increases that I’ve seen since I’ve worked at my home,” said Christine Peters, a certified nursing assistant for 25 years Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center in Frackville, Schuylkill County. “From higher wages and better insurance, to getting the state to increase staffing ratios, it all comes back to taking care of our residents.”

The affected facilities are: