SPRING TWP., Pa. - A national youth fitness program is becoming a hit in the Reading area.
The Healthy Kids Running Series raced into Shiloh Hills Park Sunday afternoon.
It's an inclusive youth running program led by local coordinators. Kids participate in fun races and develop a healthy lifestyle.
Parents say it's a great way to keep kids active during the pandemic.
"Just to get the kids out of the house. We've been all cooped up. And they just have such a good time. We train at the track. And they're doing great," said parent Tiffany Long.
The five-week program continues until October 25.