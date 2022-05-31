READING, Pa. – Attorneys for David McCormick filed an appeal following an unanimous vote by Berks County commissioners denying a challenge that asked the elections board to not count provisional ballots cast after 8 p.m. on May 17.
69 News has learned a hearing will be held on June 9th at 9:00 a.m. in front of Berks County Judge James Lillis.
Lillis ordered the polls stay open until 9 p.m. because of a snafu with electronic poll books that may have prevented some Berks County voters from casting votes during the first hour or two of the primary election.
McCormick continues to be in battle for the nomination for the senate seat with challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz.