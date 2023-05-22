HARRISBURG, Pa.- Domestic violence is a major problem throughout Pennsylvania and the entire country.

In fact, the CDC ranked domestic violence as the number one public health issue.

Monday advocates and those who work in various capacities with victims of domestic violence participated in a hearing at the state capitol about the issue.

Safe Berks was among the participants at that hearing. The CEO, Beth Garrigan, says the nonprofit has seen a huge increase in survivors reaching out for help, but there's not enough resources to cover their needs.

"Almost every day, a survivor comes to us with a need that our funding simply doesn't support," said Garrigan.

Safe Berks, which works with victims of domestic violence, says the resources victims need are very individualized and are becoming increasingly difficult to meet.

"We need more space and equipment for our staff, our shelter needs renovation and space, utility and food expenses have skyrocketed," Garrigan said.

On top of that, various others costs are associated with helping domestic violence survivors, including the wages for advocates.

"That needs to really have flexible funding that is tailored to the specific needs of individual survivors is really important," said Deanna Dyer, the policy director for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Advocates and representatives of survivors met with legislators to discuss additional funding to support resources for victims. Statewide, close to 90,000 survivors are served each year.

Resources needed can include anything from housing, which is often on the list, to legal counsel, childcare, transportation, or even education.

Lawmakers say they will do what they can to stress the urgency of the cause.

"This can happen to anyone," said Senator Judy Schwank who represents Berks County. "That's why we all need to be able to recognize the common signs of abuse and be engaged in finding solutions."

Safe Berks says its shelter is often at or over capacity, but it always does whatever it can to help provide relief to victims of domestic violence.

The shelter says the increase in funding it's asking for from legislators will only help to take the edge off the deficit around the state.