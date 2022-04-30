WASHINGTON TWP., Pa - A heat lamp caused a garage full of chickens to catch fire Saturday morning, officials said.
A family on Weisstown Road reported smoke coming from the detached garage they were using to raise chicken about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Eastern Berks Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire and put it out with no human injuries. However, 12 chickens were killed in the blaze.
According to officials, it seems like a heat lamp may have been set too close to the wood chippings used to line the chicken pens, causing them to ignite.