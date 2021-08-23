Trash in Reading
Tim Lind | 69 News

READING, Pa. — The forecast for excessive heat in Berks County this week has prompted a temporary change in Reading's trash collection schedule.

The Moran administration announced Monday that it has waived the 6 a.m. start time for solid waste collection, citing the high temperatures and the concert for worker safety.

Starting Tuesday and continuing through Friday, the city's solid waste and recycling collection workers as well as private haulers will be permitted to begin their collections at 5 a.m., officials said.

AccuWeather is forecasting high temperatures that range from 89 degrees on Tuesday to the highest of 92 degrees on Thursday. Add in the humidity, and it will feel like 100 degrees on Thursday, according to forecasters.

Tags

