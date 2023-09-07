WEST LAWN, Pa. - We saw some heat waves earlier this summer here in Berks county, but August was pretty mild.

However, in the last few days temperatures have skyrocketed again causing people to take precautions in an effort to prevent heat related emergencies.

"I think the highest one I ever had to treat had that internal temperature of about 104, so basically, he was cooking from the inside out," said Anthony Tucci, CEO of Western Berks EMS.

Tucci recalls that heat stroke call as being one of the most serious he's encountered.

"[It] Required a lot of fluid resuscitation in the hospital and cooling and everything like that," explained Tucci. "You never want to get that bad."

Everyone is susceptible to heat related emergencies. Extreme heat poses a significant threat to public health and safety.

"We've responded to a few upticks of emergencies for it. Again, people are doing exactly what they've been doing all summer but not realizing the heat is creating more of an issue for them," Tucci said.

The homeless population is among the most vulnerable to extreme weather, because they don't have shelter or access to some of the resources to stay healthy.

In light of this most recent heat wave, several Berks schools have canceled practices and even some sporting events.

"They're taking the precautions to make sure the kids are well protected, because again, kids are really susceptible to it because they can go and go and go and they get into the worst problems," said Tucci.

Construction workers, roofers and others working outdoors need to make sure to take precautions like drinking a lot of fluids, taking breaks in the shade and getting in out of the heat periodically.

"If you feel like you're getting dehydrated, you don't want to just go chug down 5-6 glasses of water, that's really going to throw your system off balance. You want to make sure you're doing it the right way, taking slow drinks," Tucci added.