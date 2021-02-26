UNION TWP., -- Homeowners in Union Township reacted to word of 50 gallons of orange heating oil, leaking onto white snow on a tract of low marshy ground near their property.
"We haven't seen anything yet but yeah it's just crazy hearing about something like that," Peter from Union Township said.
Representatives with the state Department of Environmental Protection say they were initially notified of a spill from a property on George Street on Wednesday.
Neighbors expressed concern as the leak stretched across a number of properties.
"Well we have well water so obviously we are concerned about anything getting into the water here," Peter said.
A member of the Birdsboro-Union Fire Department says well water issues shouldn't be a concern as he also discussed the challenges posed during the cleanup.
"The problem was that there was a swell there in between the properties you had all the melting snow, and it was just running down with the melting snow," Steve Dragon with Birdsboro Union Fire Department said.
Fire crews used equipment to stop the oil from flowing into a nearby canal and potentially the Schuylkill River, while they waited for cleanup crews.
"We put the pads down on it and what this will do this will lay it," Dragon said. "The heating oil will float on top of the water."
The leaked heating oil is believed to be cleaned up and no longer posing any threat.
"We think so, yeah we did a pretty good job," Dragon said. "We called in Mount Penn Fire Company to help us. They have a hazmat trailer."