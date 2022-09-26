LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — With fall just getting underway, Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Berks County is looking ahead to winter.

The Longswamp Township resort said Monday that it is working to fill several part-time and full-time positions ahead of the busy ski and snowboard season.

"As a four-season destination resort, we have positions available for those looking to start a career in the hospitality industry or to earn a little extra income on a seasonal basis," Erin Visco, Bear Creek's general manager, said in a news release. "We are looking to fill positions in our restaurant and within our hotel, as well as lift operations and other ski-specific roles."

Interested applicants can visit Bear Creek's website for more information about the available positions.