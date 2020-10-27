Hampden Heights Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Muhlenberg
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A pair of faith communities in Berks County are partnering with the Helping Harvest food bank to help their neighbors in need.

Starting Wednesday, the Jewish Federation of Reading will fund and operate a monthly food pantry out of the Hampden Heights Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Muhlenberg Township.

Helping Harvest will supply all the food, which will include produce, dairy, meats, and non-perishable items.

The food pantry will be open on the last Wednesday of every month from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Officials said they plan to serve at least 50 families who live in northeast Reading, Laureldale, Alsace Township, and the Temple area of Muhlenberg Township.

The Hampden Heights church is located at 2706 Old Pricetown Road, near the Spring Valley Road interchange of the Warren Street Bypass.

