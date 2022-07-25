READING, Pa. - One of the area’s largest food banks is celebrating the opening of two cold storage units.

Helping Harvest says each unit has the capacity to hold up to 125 pallets of perishable food. They can serve as a freezer or refrigerator.

Officials say they will expand the food pantry’s capacity to store cold food by 50%.

Helping Harvest’s board chairman says it’s an extremely important addition that will help the organization to store more nutritious food.

“It changes the game tremendously,” agency Chairman John Flickinger said. “It’s now healthier food – fresh produce, nutritious items. In the past, many dry grocery items, canned, et cetera, are just high in sodium and unhealthy...This will really benefit not only children, but the seniors in our community.”

Officials say the organization was able to cover the costs with donations from multiple contributors. They say the biggest part was covered by a $450,000 donation from the United Way of Berks County and an anonymous local couple who matched that donation.”