SPRING TWP., Pa. — It's hustling and bustling inside the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township.

"We're very busy right now," said Jay Worrall, president of Helping Harvest. "inflation has been landing on our clientele as hard as anyone else."

Worrall said inflation, supply chain issues and now students heading back to school are a challenging combo.

"It's kind of a juggling act," he said. "We have to order food earlier than we have before. We're paying more for it than we have before, just to make sure we still have product on the shelf for people when they need it."

He said demand has been high since the pandemic, and it's only building.

"Many more people are coming to us looking for help than we have seen, really since the peak of the pandemic in 2020," said Worrall.

And now, Helping Harvest is gearing up for its Weekender Program, which provides food for students on Fridays to help feed them over the weekend.

"At the end of last year, we were providing 1,800 bags a week in Berks and Schuylkill counties, and next year, we plan on distributing more than 5,000 bags a week," said Worrall.

Worrall said he's grateful for local donations, which help fund and stock the food bank, but he'd like to see more on the federal level.

"The federal government really needs to step up," he said. "We're seeing such increased demand. That increase has not been met by the USDA food programs."

And in the meantime, to help feed thousands of children on Saturdays and Sundays, Helping Harvest is looking for volunteers to help stuff the food bags.

"We're committed to serving the people in our community," Worrall said, "and so far, we've been able to keep up."