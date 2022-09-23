SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties.

Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.

The company also handed over a check to the food bank.

"By us donating the $30,000, we'll be able to provide meals to the local community, because with Helping Harvest, not only does it go to Berks, but it will go to Schuylkill County, and a lot of our Giants are in that area, and we want to make sure none of our people go hungry."

Giant's donation and volunteer efforts are part of the company's recognition of September being Hunger Action Month.