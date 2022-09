LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest invited guests to enjoy some drinks and food to help feed others.

The food bank held its first "Sample and Sip" event at the Chateau Tent at Green Valley in Lower Heidelberg Township.

Guests tried food made by chefs at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading and Redner's, along with craft beers and wines.

The proceeds went toward Helping Harvest's weekender program, which gives kids non-perishable food items for the weekends.