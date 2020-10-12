SPRING TWP., Pa. – As the pandemic enters October, a food bank that services Berks and Schuylkill counties is continuing to see the need for food grow.
“We are still continuing to see a huge increase in the demand for our services and so for many of the distributions that we’ve been managing both with our partners and the ones we do on our own at places like FirstEnergy (Stadium),” said Jay Worrall, with Helping Harvest.
Recent numbers released by Feeding America estimate that the yearly need for food of 5 billion pounds will more than triple over the next couple of months.
For Helping Harvest, their yearly budget of $384,000 has doubled, as they are receiving more financial support through increased donations, the CARES Act and other means.
“We’ve refinanced our mortgage,” Worrall explained. “We applied for a line of credit to help make sure that we can extend our finances as far as they need to go to continue meeting the need in Berks and Schuylkill counties."
Helping Harvest reps say they’ve also had to purchase more trucks and bring in more employees and volunteers to their warehouse in Spring Township.
“We have volunteers in our warehouse working alongside our employees packing boxes of food and frozen products and bags of perishable products that’s really something that we didn’t used to do,” Worrall said.
As the pandemic continues and the holidays approach, Helping Harvest hopes it will continue to get the support it needs from the surrounding community.
“The community has been very generous, we’ve been able to meet our expenses. We’ve not turned anybody away for food and we don’t anticipate that we will do so,” Worrall said.