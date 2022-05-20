READING, Pa. - We're diving deeper into Delta-8 products after the Berks County DA warned vape shops and other stores to stop selling them.
The head of the National Hemp Association says more regulation is needed.
"People think hemp is CBD and hemp is Delta-8 and hemp is cannabinoids in general and the reality is that, that is such a small percentage of what this crop is," says Erica Stark, Executive Director of the National Hemp Association.
Stark says the fiber and grain portion of the hemp industry is where the vast majority of the opportunity is for farmers, for creating jobs and even helping to mitigate climate change.
"The risk of any THC or cannabinoids being produced from fiber or grain is almost non-existent."
Now let's focus on that portion of the industry where crops are cultivated for cannabinoids.
"It's all of the chemicals inside the cannabis plant that have either medicinal or intoxicating or both type effects on the body," says Stark.
Things like CBD, Delta-8, 9, and 10 and more than a hundred others.
"The way the Farm Bill of 2018 was written, it did legalize extracts from hemp," says Stark. "That's why we're seeing this kind of loophole that has created the rise of these intoxicating cannabinoids that are derived from hemp."
These are some of the types of products Berks DA John Adams says his detectives confiscated from retailers all over the county after adverse effects were reported in users.
The FDA also issued warning to some companies selling Delta-8 products in ways that violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.
Stark says she believes the crux of the problem is that these products are completely unregulated and the industry is ever evolving.
"We need to figure out a framework and a game plan of how to regulate these substances to both protect consumers and protect the industry as well," says Stark.