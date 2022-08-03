HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — The Hereford Township supervisors voted Tuesday to repeal a controversial ordinance that called for removing dead trees at the expense of property owners.

The decision came after a long discussion between residents and the board.

The ordinance called for residents to cover the costs of removing old or dangerous trees. Some residents said they faced bills that totaled tens of thousands of dollars.

In response to Tuesday's vote, residents said in a statement they're ready to work with the board to deal with the dead trees.

They acknowledged that there is a problem with dead trees in the township, but they said they took issue with the way the township chose to address the problem.

"The Dangerous Tree Ordinance was voted on with no public input. It violated our basic rights as residents," the group said in a statement. "Trespassing and vandalism of private property, threatening with heavy financial burdens and daily fines, and most importantly, the onerous liability that it placed on all of us. We all felt this was a total overreach of government."

The residents expressed their desire to work with the board to tackle the dead tree problem, and they said they were grateful for the votes of Supervisors Keith Masemore and Karla Dexter to repeal the ordinance.

"We are going to donate all of the GoFundMe money we have raised to fight this ordinance to the township, towards the cause of taking these trees down," they said. "We all love this township and want to work together here."