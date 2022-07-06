HEREFORD TWP., Pa - The Hereford Township Supervisors are considering repealing the township's dangerous tree ordinance.
The board will hold a public hearing on August 2nd at 7:30 p.m. Officials say a vote to repeal the ordinance could come as soon as that night.
They say the hearing will give the public a chance to speak about the ordinance.
Dozens of residents had complained to the township after learning they would have to pay for the removal trees from their properties.
The ordinance states residents must "cut and remove trees if the condition of the trees unreasonably interferes with the health, safety and welfare of the public.”
In May the solicitor told 69 News the ordinance is allowed under the state's second class township code, and the number of dead trees in the township is a serious safety issue.
Many property owners take issue with the ordinance requiring them to pay for the tree removal.