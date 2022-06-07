HEREFORD TWP., Pa - It's a Hereford Township ordinance that continues to raise concerns about costs among homeowners.
"So far, some 14 residents like, $300,920."
An ordinance approved by the township states residents must "cut and remove trees if the condition of the trees unreasonably interferes with the health, safety and welfare of the public.”
"We are worried about how we are going to get the money. Who is going to pay for it? People are just trying to pay their taxes and barely get by, especially in this economy,” said Matt Spangenberg.
Spangenberg is one of the residents whose property has multiple X marks. The marks are not tipping off where a treasure might be hidden, but rather a tree that needs to be removed at his expense.
"The arborist has resigned from the township saying he's not getting involved in this. He was told to go out and he didn't realize he was vandalizing and trespassing. We got no notice from the township when he did this,” Spangenberg explained.
The group is well organized with a GoFundMe, a website and an attorney. What have they heard ahead of the supervisor's meeting?
“All we've heard is that the gag order has been lifted and that they're going to answer some questions,”
Those attending the meeting say they hope their questions are met with the answers they want.
“I want to see this ordinance repealed. It's got to be repealed. It's a bad ordinance,” Spangenberg said. “It's unenforceable, unconstitutional, a total burden on the residents."
Last month the solicitor told 69 News the ordinance is allowed under the state's second class township code, and the number of dead trees in the township is a serious safety issue.