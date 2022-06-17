WEST READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident is finally home after spending almost 150 days in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19.
"He's proof that miracles happen. He was not going to survive and here he is, sitting here next to me, which is amazing," said Alice Heckman, mother of Cory Heckman.
Just a few days after Christmas, Cory Heckman went to Pottstown Hospital with a severe case of COVID.
"It got pretty bad," Cory said. "It was pretty much the coughing that worried me the most because it was pretty much nonstop."
Things got so bad, he almost died and doctors told his mom to start planning his funeral.
"It was the scariest thing I think that anyone can possibly go through," said Alice.
"I missed a lot, my mom and my sisters and my nieces and nephews," said Cory.
Cory doesn't remember much of his 149 days in the hospital because he was on a ventilator, spent time in a coma, and had a tracheotomy to help him breathe.
"Anxious most of the time and scared it happened," he said.
He did get better, slowly. After spending time at Reading Hospital Rehabilitation in Spring Township, learning how to walk and talk again, he finally was ready to go home.
"Oh my word!" mother Alice said. "They didn't tell me at all, so I had no idea."
"I was happy and excited and glad that many people supported me throughout the entire thing," Cory said.
He has so much gratitude for all those who helped him get better.
"It was the most amazing, amazing thing that I have ever seen, and they were so, they worked so hard for him," recalled Alice.
Cory went home on May 26. He was able walk out of the facility using only a cane.