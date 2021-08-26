BERN TWP., Pa. — The beach at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County is now off limits to swimmers.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday morning that it has detected extremely high levels of blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) in the water. It advised that harmful toxins may be present.
Officials warned lake visitors to avoid contact with the water until further notice.
The corps said it has been working with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to conduct sampling and testing at different locations around the lake.
Officials said the algae are microscopic organisms found naturally in all types of water, but in warm, nutrient-rich environments where hot weather follows a heavy rainfall, the algae can multiply quickly and create harmful algal blooms (HABs) that spread across the water's surface, Those blooms, they noted, can create toxins that are harmful to both humans and pets.
The corps offered the following tips to protect yourself, your family, and your pets:
• Avoid water contact in areas where the water is discolored or where you see foam, scum, or mats of algae on the water's surface.
• Children and pets are especially susceptible to the harmful effects of the toxins produced by blue-green algae. Do not allow children or pets to play in or drink scummy water.
• If you have contact with water that might contain harmful cyanobacteria, rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible afterwards.
The closure of the popular swimming area in Bern Township comes in the midst of Berks County's latest heat wave. AccuWeather is forecasting a high temperature of 90 degrees Thursday and 91 on Friday. The high heat will combine with the humidity to make it feel close to or above 100 degrees.