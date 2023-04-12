SPRING TWP., Pa. — High prices have some shoppers turning to consignment sales to stretch their dollars.

More than 300,000 outgrown and outlived spring and summer items, everything from infants to teens and maternity, are up for grabs at the Body Zone in Spring Township.

"That's the problem: Kids grow fast, and often times, they're growing faster than our family budget," said Tracy Panase, a Just Between Friends franchise owner.

From baby shoes to books and big-ticket items that can cost a family a lot, there is something for every parent, grandparent or caregiver to find and buy.

"Strollers, pack and plays, and the best part about it is that parents can stock up and save usually between 50% and 90% on items their growing kids need," added Panase. "We inspect all these items, as they come in, to make sure they are current, complete and clean. Those are our three C's of consignment."

Panase said, these days, it seems more people are choosing to buy other people's gently worn and used items to save.

"Especially now with prices rising on everything from gas to groceries, parents are looking for a better way to parent and entertain their kids," she explained.

"They save a lot of money here, and they can find things easier here," said Vendor Cyndy Malcolm of Reading. "It's all in one place."

Malcolm creates custom bows and pens for people of all ages.

"If someone takes their pen at work, they'll know who took it, because they're personalized," joked Malcolm.

She said she's hoping there's a big turnout.

"I rely heavily on this. I am self-employed, so this is my livelihood," added the creator.

The event is free to attend over the weekend. It will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with all goods half-priced Sunday.

Thursday and Friday's hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, there is a $3 charge, but people can get around that by bringing a non-perishable food item and other items in need or mentioning you saw WFMZ's story.

"We started Just Between Friends sale in Reading in 2009. My own children were 8 and 11. They're now 23 and 26. Every single year, season after season, the sale continues to grow," said Panase. "This year, we've had more consigners than ever before, and we expect more shoppers than ever before."

Anywhere between 10,000 and 12,000 people are expected to walk through the doors, Panase said.

"They're grateful," said Panase. "They're grateful for the opportunity to say yes to their children and to do well for the family but also the environment."

Consigners earn between 60% and 70%, Panase said, of the prices they set. She said, on average, that amounts to about $500 per family.