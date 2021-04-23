READING, Pa. - It's a perfect day for baseball at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading as regional high school teams Quakertown and Penn Ridge are getting the chance to take the field.
Amateur ball players from Berks and beyond will play games through late May, and up to 5,000 socially distanced fans are welcome to watch.
"Typically a Reading Fightin Phils season starts in April but this year the season got delayed. We are starting the season in May so we had the opportunity for high school teams to rent the stadium," said Fightin Phils Assistant General Manager Matt Hoffmaster.
It's a welcome gift for teams that missed out on a whole summer of baseball last year as they step out on a field previously played on by some of the greats of Phillies baseball.
"Still a messed-up year, it's not a normal year for the high school kids so to give them this luxury of playing on a professional baseball field and creating this memory to play on the same field Aaron Nola played on," Hoffmaster said.
Speaking of memories, prior to the pandemic, FirstEnergy Stadium has often been a venue not just for the Fightins, but other teams and major events, and the staff is working its way back to that tradition.
"We are always looking to find ways to get the community involved at the ballpark and this is a great opportunity to get everything going at the stadium again and let people know that the stadium is open and we're ready to have fans come out for these games," Hoffmaster said.
This is only the beginning, as it kicks off a weeks-long slate of games culminating with the Berks County playoffs.