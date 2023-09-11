WEST LAWN, Pa. – The NFL is known for Monday night football, but most high schools are all about the Friday night lights. The weather, though, has not been cooperating with fall sports lately, forcing at least one high school game in Berks County to be rescheduled to Monday night.
The Wilson Bulldogs in West Lawn welcomed the Cheltenham Panthers on Monday, after excessive heat and thunderstorms prevented a Friday game.
That sent players, parents and fans scrambling to get to the field.
"It's been a crazy week for the kids and the parents as well," parent Bob Dendall said. "All the things we try to do to get them ready, from our side, in terms of meals and schedule and all that stuff — it's been crazy."
Of course, Mother Nature had to make things a little difficult. There was a lightening delay.
"The gods are just saying, 'No way are you going to play this game,'" said fan Mike Owens.
Eventually they did play the game.
"It means so much, in terms of not only the record for the league when they start next week against Reading High — who, from my understanding, is playing tonight, too — but also for districts and who knows what will come down the line," said Owens.
It wasn't just the players who came ready for the big game. Fan Ben Warner and his four-legged friend, Leatherneck, were there as well.
"We all have a great time," Warner said. "The ra-ra team is great, the band is great."
It's a good thing Leatherneck was in tow. As Wilson High tradition has it, it's good luck for the players to touch a dog before the game, and Monday they won.