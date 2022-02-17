READING, Pa. – Under a microscope at Albright College, a Muhlenberg High School senior is uncovering some pride.
"I love this," said high school senior Rhegan Fagley. "This has been one of the coolest things ever — actually seeing the microplastics and being able to know that, like, I did this."
Fagley is part of the second semester of projects at Albright College's brand new Science Research Institute, where she is combining her passions for fashion and research while studying an important enzyme.
"So this would, if the mutations work, help get rid of some of that fashion pollution," Fagley said.
Meanwhile, a few rooms away, a 10th-grade charter school student is hard at work solving some political problems.
"So I'm basically just beginning to explore the possibility if voting restrictions impact voter turnout," said Melody Saboori, a charter school student. "This has been great because I can explore so many different parts of science."
From room to room at the Science Research Institute, it's quite literally a buzz of activity, with a drone team made up of area middle and high school students — just one example of the many opportunities available to kids.
"Absolutely, we've got genetics back there which is my forte, said coordinator Kayla Gordon. "You got to see a little bit of the cell lab, the drones buzzing were around, we have 3-D printers going."
As multiple projects covering a variety of grades and age levels continue, the students will be getting some help in the days ahead with Black inventors from across the country paying a visit.
“With the producer of Black Inventors Got Game, James Howard, they're coming here to campus, they're going to be interacting with Reading School District students, the college students here on campus,” Gordon explained.
That event is slated to cap off Black History Month on Feb. 28.