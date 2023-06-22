READING, Pa. - Dozens of seniors took advantage of free dental care in downtown Reading Thursday.

United Concordia and Highmark Wholecare partnered with others in the community to hold a dental health event. The mobile clinic offered cleanings, exams, x-rays and other screenings at no cost to the public.

"We bring this to the community because a lot of our people don't have transportation, so we bring the services to them," said Cesar Nunez, field supervisor for Highmark Wholecare Central & Eastern PA.

This is the second year the services have been offered. Last year, organizers said it was so well-received throughout the state that they came back and they're hoping to increase the frequency in the future.

"It's critical," said Nunez. "That's why we're out here, to help them and kind of educate them on the things that they need."

They are focusing on those who have a genuine need.

"They're so happy that it's available for them," Nunez said. "Sometimes, when they try to get services, they need insurance [and] a lot of them don't have insurance."

Representatives for Highmark Wholecare said there are providers in the community that can help people continue these services after the mobile clinic leaves.

"They really appreciate it and it shows with the smiles that they give us," said Nunez.