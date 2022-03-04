READING, Pa. - Just steps away from where he performed in front of thousands in Center City, Nelly snuck in a stop for sneakers.
"I didn't even know they were coming until his brother actually came in the shop," said Tyler Simmons, owner of The Plug.
The hip-hop icon and entrepreneur is a huge sneaker fan, so his brother said he'd bring him to the store later that day.
"I'm feeling a little anxious," recalled Simmons. "I mean, I grew up being a fan of Nelly's and listening to his music."
It was right before closing when Simmons gained a customer he'll never forget.
"We were getting ready to walk out of here, and here comes Nelly and his entourage hopping out three Sprinter vans," said Simmons. "I didn't know who it was at first, but it was a kind of cool moment."
"They got Jordan 3 Cardinals, Off-White [Nike] Dunks, Yeezys, Jordan Mocha 1s," said Simmons. "They just got 15, 20 pairs, something like that."
That's on top of two pairs of Nelly's favorite shoe, Nike Air Force 1s.
"I grew up watching Nelly on TV and for him to be in my establishment on Penn Street is just a beautiful feeling man."
Simmons moved his store from the 200 block of Penn Street up to the 500 block in September expanding from 450 square feet to nearly 8,000. He said Nelly told him he was proud to support a black-owned business.
"Now when he comes to Reading PA, he knows The Plug is the only place to connect," said Simmons.