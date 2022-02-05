READING, Pa - Amid many issues that are coming to light during the ongoing health crisis, one in particular, started standing out to those at the Hispanic Center in Reading.
“In the past six months or so we've been getting phone calls and just people looking for information as it relates to Alzheimer's and early onset dementia,” said Mike Toledo with the Hispanic Center.
In response to those concerning calls, the Hispanic Center reached out to the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, which covers Berks and Lehigh, to try to do something.
“When you look at overall in 2022, we have over six million Americans in this country that already have a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease,” said Kellie Butsack with the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Pennsylvania has one of the oldest populations in the country, with recent census data saying 280,000 individuals across the state have been recently diagnosed, along with a 16 percent increase in the progression of the disease.
Concern, especially for those in Reading's majority Hispanic population, is rising as well.
"The Hispanic Latino population is 1 and a half times as more likely to develop dementia than your Caucasian, white counterparts,” said Butsack.
Now, plans for a virtual forum are in the works.
"One in English and one in Spanish. Again we want to break down the barriers,” Toledo said.
"This is kind of our first step in our relationship with center Hispano and the Latino community in reading and berks to really find out what the needs are,” said Butsack.
The forum is set to take place Thursday of next week and you can register on the Centro Hispano Facebook page, but if you're in need of immediate resources, a 24/7 bilingual hotline is available at 1-800-272-3900.