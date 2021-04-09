READING, Pa. – The ballroom in the Hispanic Center in Reading is being converted into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Saturday. Then – the Olivet Boys & Girls Club will be coming on board.
“Since we serve many of the same vulnerable members of our community we just thought a collaboration made the most sense to try to reach out to those folks that needed vaccinations,” Michael Toledo with the Hispanic Center said.
Both the Hispanic Center and the Olivet Boys & Girls clubs are organizations that are used to having in person community-based activities and events and more vaccinations means hope for a return to just that.
“We need to get them vaccinated because they’re the ones that will help us get our clubs back open,” Christopher Winters with Olivet Boys and Girls Club said.
Additionally, they say more and more inner city Reading clinics are needed to help those that might not have adequate access to transportation. Communication and education are also key.
“I think the strategy we’ve taken around public service announcements,” Toledo said. “Utilizing our social media platforms, and the clinics we’ve had have made a difference as it relates to the hesitancy that people initially had regarding getting the vaccine.”
These collaborative efforts to vaccinate by the Hispanic Center and the Olivet Boys and Girls Club couldn’t be possible without the ongoing help of volunteers.”
“For a vaccine clinic you need volunteers for everything pretty much even from wiping down chairs to taking temperatures,” Abigail Frost with Olivet Boys and Girls Club said. “So once we put the call out it’s been great to see everyone wanting to come and help.”
A collaborative clinic involving 1,000 doses is planned next weekend at Pendora Park. Both organizations continue to try to pave a path to a post-pandemic world.
“I look forward to the day where we can get back to serving the needs of our community pre-pandemic,” Toledo said.