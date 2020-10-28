READING, Pa. - With the Hispanic Center closed due to COVID, staff from the center came to the Services Center for training to assist Spanish speaking voters as Election Day approaches.
“We are committed to being a source of education and engagement around voting and making sure our community is aware of the steps they need to take to vote,” said Michael Toledo, with the Hispanic Center.
Off of the heels of the majority Hispanic population of Reading electing its first Latino mayor, the Hispanic Center is making efforts to get as many people to the polls as possible.
"We've seen, in Greater Reading, that our diverse communities are having a bigger voice in our voting and we just need to continue that so our different voices in the community are heard."
Toledo has been using an on-the-ground approach and social media to connect with voters, including those who've lined up to drop off ballots at the Services Center.
"We've been able to use the social media platform to do the outreach needed to reach as many people as we can during this COVID crisis,” Toledo explained.
As he and his staff continue to prep for next week, he says the primary served as foreshadowing for an expected surge in voter turnout across Berks come Election Day.
"You hear across the country the pundits are saying that Pennsylvania will decide the next election,” said Toledo. “Well, I truly believe Reading and Berks County will decide who our next elected officials are."