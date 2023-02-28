EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Legend of the 'Lizzie Lincoln house' is something that's been talked about in Berks County for decades.

"It was in the boonies. It was way, way back on Lincoln Road and there was nothing really to go to other than the back way to Birdsboro," said author and historian Charles J. Adams III.

Adams says he took accounts from two men who had lived there to write the first version of what would become a ghost story about the house.

"People's imaginations were being sparked by it," said Adams. "If they read the accounts, they'd realize it's fairly dull and commonplace accounts. [It's] things going bump in the night, apparitions that people, owners of the home would see."

Both Adams and Alexa Freyman, who recently wrote an article about the property for Berks Nostalgia, did extensive research.

"I spent pretty much that whole week diving into old deeds, census records for about 100 years' worth of census records of that house," said Freyman.

Adams says research shows one person died of natural causes in the house.

"That's the only baseline I could find," Adams said. "That's not hardly something you want to have a haunted house built around. You need slashing. You need murder."

So, the stories were embellished and in the 1990's it was turned into a haunted house.

"It was starting to fall apart then, and I cringed every time some people walked through that place," recalled Adams.

That didn't last long and for decades it sat vacant.

The house was just recently demolished, but the legends will live on.

"It's so easy to get so hung up on the death and the finality of that and what that means revolving around ghosts that we kind of forget that there was, what I believe, to be about 200 years of history with that house and people living in it," says Freyman.

"Was it a haunted house or not, I don't know," says Adams.