RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - The historic Crystal Cave in Richmond Twp. near Kutztown is set to celebrate a milestone this weekend. Festivities for the 150th anniversary of its "grand illumination" will begin when the cave opens Saturday at 9 a.m.
Crystal Cave has become a staple in Berks County and goes down as far as 150 feet below the Earth's surface.
"We're averaging probably close to 400 to 500 people a day," says Steve Royles of assistant manager at Crystal Cave.
Saturday will mark 150 years since the first tours walked through.
Royles says the cave was accidentally discovered by two farmers in November of 1871. Eventually tours started and they've evolved over the years.
"They just did tours with torches and candles. We have now electric, cement walkway," continued Royles. "We added a food building, ice cream parlor."
The back of the cave is 425 feet from the main entrance featuring one of the main attractions called prairie dog island.
"Everybody loves the cave. On a hot summer day it's 54 degrees down there, so everybody comes and cools off," continued Royles.
The tour has become quite the tradition for many people from Berks County and afar.
"We have a lot of families that come every year, also school groups come for school tours and as well as summer camps."
Royles says they've spent months preparing to celebrate a tradition that keeps growing. "Everybody's excited. We got a big lineup planned for this weekend which is Saturday and we should have a really good time."
The anniversary celebration will include tours of the cave, live music, performances, giveaways and a cake.