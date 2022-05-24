READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission on Tuesday night reviewed a preliminary/final land development for a proposed adaptive reuse of the historic five-story building at 35 N. Sixth St.
The building has been vacant for the past decade.
Shuman Development Group, Reading, plans to convert the former headquarters for Meridian Bank into a mixed-use building, with a food court on the first floor, commercial offices on the second floor and apartment units on the third through fifth floors.
Chairman Wayne Bealer said the planning commission could not yet grant conditional approval to the project because a plan review from the Berks County Planning Commission had not been received, which is a requirement of the municipal planning code.
The planning commission therefore voted to table the plans.
Although the building has 20 off-street parking spaces, Alan Shuman, president of Shuman Development, said residential parking for the building will utilize space available in the Abraham Lincoln parking garage, which Shuman owns.
Planning commission member William Cinfici praised Shuman's plan to save the building, saying the proposed use is what the downtown needs.
"We promote mixed use as part of our comprehensive plan, and I think this is a really good fit," Cinfici said. "It's really a gem that we don't want to lose. It's great to see how it will be turned into something."
There was some concern that the building is within the Callow Hill Historic District, but Shuman explained that it is not.
"We had it listed on the National Register of Historic [Places], so we have federal oversight on the exterior of the building, but no city oversight," Shuman said.
In other business, the planning commission voted to grant:
Final land development plans for Jan and Wil Properties LLC for the adaptive reuse of a three-story building at 810 Windsor St. The project will convert 34,720 square feet into eight residential apartment units, with one commercial use on the first floor.
Conditional approval of a final land development plan to locate an auto repair garage in a portion of a building at 600 S. Ninth St. The building was once part of the Reading Brewery Company complex.
Conditional approval of a final land development plan for O'Neil Storage to develop 21 self-storage units on a 15,424-square-foot property at 1403 Chester St.
An annexation plan for Fairview Christian School to combine four lots – 406 and 410 S. 14th St., 1354 Muhlenberg St. and 421 S. 13th St. under one single deed. The project also will create a parking lot and site improvements at the site of a recently demolished garage.
Preliminary plan approval for the Bern Street Development, 1725 N. Fifth St., which consists of two lots. One will be used for a car wash facility and the other for a storage facility.