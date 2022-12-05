READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading.
"We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
The halls are decked at six historic homes in the district as well as four businesses.
A paid moonlight Christmas house tour will take place Saturday night. It will include cocktails and food.
"They just lend themselves to a bygone era where you can bring out all the finery and see how people lived years ago and yet be modernized," said Ford.
The festivities will pick back up on Sunday with a paid brunch and a tour of the homes.
"Over the years in doing the Christmas tour, that's what everyone always comments on. They love to decorate them for Christmas," Ford said.
As the return of the Centre Park Historic District Christmas home tour is set to take place, holiday events are also planned at the Stirling Guest Hotel at 1120 Centre Ave.
"It's been busy," said caretaker Joe Bowman. "[I] think it looks as good if not better than last year, I think."
Michele Pompiano Shartel and Martha Cruz decorated the Stirling. A free holiday open house to celebrate the hotel's 130th anniversary will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will include food, drinks and photos with Santa.
Donations of clothes, toys and non-perishable food will also be accepted for those in need.
"It's really good to see my boss, Cesar, so into giving back to the community. That's really just the backbone of his business," Bowman said. "It's good to see another Christmas come."