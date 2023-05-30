OLEY TWP., Pa. - What's believed to be Berks County's oldest covered bridge is closed due to damage from a crash.

The county is still assessing the damage caused when officials say a car hit Griesemer's Mill Bridge Monday night.

A post on the Earl Township Vol. Fire Co. No.1 Facebook page says the call came in just after 9 p.m. for an accident with entrapment on Spangsville Road at the covered bridge.

The post continues to say a vehicle was on the bridge, teetering off the side with one male still in the vehicle when first responders arrived.

Officials say crews were able to stabilize the vehicle and free the person.

The roadway is barricaded and closed until further notice.

69 News reporter Jack Reinhard is covering the story and will have more details on the Berks Edition at 5:30 p.m.