READING, Pa. - It's amazing what you can do once you let some new light shine in on a very old place.
"Once we get the windows opened up again and get this fully restored, this is one of the premier wedding spaces for Berks County," said Alan Shuman, president of Reading-based Shuman Development Group.
The post-Civil War-era Trexler Mansion, then turned into the Elks Lodge, then taken over by a nonprofit, is now owned by Shuman, who is looking to bring back to life the sprawling space, neighboring the library on South Fifth Street.
"This altogether is gonna come in somewhere between $4 (million) and $6 million to restore this," Shuman explained. "We already had the historic tax credit people here. It's a historic building."
One of the more unique features of the property is a bowling alley in the basement. What would it take for it to be a part of the restoration process?
"We've gotta have a professional bowling company come in and a bowling engineer and make sure the floors and everything are level in there," Shuman said. "If they're level, then we can do a restoration."
Ultimately, it's a restoration effort within the downtown that includes the Abraham Lincoln Hotel-turned apartments and a nearby church to bring more to the area.
"It's people," Shuman said. "It's traffic. People downtown spending money. It's people walking the streets."
According to Shuman, the next six to 12 months will involve more cleaning, bank financing, and getting the right permits before the mansion can move closer to its new beginning.