READING, Pa. – It's a landmark in the city of Reading, situated in Centre Park with its lightly colored brick façade rising above surrounding trees. Like every other city landmark, though, it's now trying to rise above a pandemic.
"We had a good six months, and then the last year and a half, it's been horrible because of COVID," said Cesar Gonzales, co-owner of The Gables at Stirling Guest Hotel.
In response to that rough recent past, the site is scheduling a busy slate of community-based events to welcome back the public.
"Part of our mission is to engage the community so we are working with nonprofit organizations like Hannah's Hope," Gonzales said. "We are trying to do fundraising events for them. We host their clients, which would be the mothers and the children. They are staying with us."
Those behind the Stirling are looking to push past the pandemic and return to their original mission of making the place a centerpiece of the community.
"I think it's even more important to make sure that people have hope that you don't have to be wealthy to be able to experience the Stirling and also to do community work at Stirling," Gonzales said.
The hotel is currently prepping for its "Christmas in July" event to help families in need.
"We are collecting clothes, toys, food," said Gonzales, "after Memorial Day for the next three Sundays from 2 to 6 (p.m.) we are collecting donations and the donations will be distributed on July 4."
With many more events planned, the hotel is in need of volunteers to make the next couple of months happen.
