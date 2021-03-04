MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa - The Kemp Family Cemetery in Maxatawny Township is around 250 years old and according to historians, is the final resting place of a Revolutionary War captain and an African American slave.
"Now, they want to take that cemetery, disinter the bodies and move them somewhere else and our position is that this is a historic landmark within Berks County,” said Floyd Turner, President of the Berks History Center.
Indiana-based Duke Realty LP is behind the proposed warehouse development plans, which would impact the centuries-old graveyard near Route 222.
The Kutztown Area Historical Society is also in favor of preserving the site.
“This is supposed to be their final resting place,” Turner said. “Not just a temporary resting place and then they'll move the bodies at some point."
Those at the Berks History Center say the process of digging up and relocating remains is nothing short of a logistical challenge.
"They recommended that the graveyard, if they're going to be disinterred, that they use archeological techniques and procedures to do that so in theory it would be a slow, laborious process,” Turner said.
According to the history center, descendants of those buried and Duke Realty could soon meet in court to hash out the issue.