MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Charges have been filed against the driver of a car in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a child in Berks County last month.
"It breaks my heart to know that there's such cruel people that could leave a child on the side of the road like that," said Amanda Davidheiser, the mom of the 9-year-old boy who was hit.
Davidheiser said her son just graduated from a wheelchair and full leg cast to crutches and a lower leg cast last week, but he still has a long road to recovery ahead.
Felony charges have been filed against the driver, John Piotrkowski. Authorities said because a likeness of the striking vehicle was shared with the public, a tip to Crime Alert Berks County led them to the suspect vehicle in less than a week.
"They just happened to be in the right area at the right time and overheard a conversation and reported it to us to investigate," said Det. Sgt. Robert Wood, Northern Berks Regional Police Department.
Wood said the suspect does have a checkered past.
"What is going to put him in the doghouse this time is because the charges are going to be felony charges, because he did not have a driver's license," Wood said.
The police said the the crash happened just before midnight on Aug. 15. Many people, including the police, were concerned about the child being outside late unsupervised.
"He actually wasn't supposed to be out," said Davidheiser. "He was actually next door with his friends and they were all playing, and all of them actually decided to sneak out and go to their other friend's house."
The police said Maidencreek Township has a curfew and that the child should not have been out.
"It is a contributing factor to the crash," said Wood. "Had the child not been there, had the child been with a parent, I think better decisions would be made."
Piotrkowski remains in the Berks County Jail, unable to post $50,000 bail.