SPRING TWP., Pa - The Christmas decorations seem to be springing up a little earlier at some homes this year.
"With the COVID, I think people’s spirits are down a little bit, so if it makes everybody in the Christmas spirit, anybody who might drive by and see it, if it puts them in the Christmas spirit, hey, that's great,” said resident Jason Fabian.
One local psychologist, Dr. Tim Ring, says some extra emphasis on holiday cheer can't hurt.
“I actually think that's wonderful that people are decorating early for Christmas. And embracing the notion of the holiday," Ring said. "It's important at this juncture to establish new routines."
As many begin to decorate for the holidays, Ring recommends people lower their expectations in the weeks ahead.
"When you watch the commercial media and you see commercials where someone is buying their spouse two cars, the expectations that we have as a result of embracing commercial media are off the charts,” he said.
Ring says many who have never experienced mental health issues are struggling now, and there is a unique kind of grief involved.
"I'm not just talking about people that have lost relatives to the COVID virus, but I'm talking about the grief process of losing connections and prior routines and relationship,” Ring said.
When it comes to decorations, if there's been any year to get them up early and leave them up longer, it's this one.
“I'd leave them up all year if I could,” Fabian said.